More than 3, 000 needy students in Makadara Constituency, Nairobi, are set to benefit from Sh35 million bursary funds.

Area MP George Aladwa said he will issue the bursaries this week to 3, 500 beneficiaries with each student getting Sh10, 000.

“This year, we were given Sh35 million as a constituency by the National Government and from that we have selected 3, 500 children who will each get Sh10, 000 to go towards their school fees,” said Mr Aladwa.

EVICTIONS

The lawmaker was speaking on Sunday during a tour of Makongeni Ward after residents complained of going for a month without electricity besides evictions by Kenya Railways.

Mr Aladwa assured the residents he will ensure all deserving cases are considered for bursaries.

On the power disconnection at the constituency which has affected over 150, 000 residents, the former Nairobi Mayor gave Kenya Power two days to sort out the issue.

The MP said that residents of Makongeni, Viwandani and Kaloleni wards have been affected after Kenya Power disconnected main transformers supplying electricity in the three wards.

He said he had talked to Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi about the issue.

ELECTRICITY

“We have given them [Kenya Power] up to Monday evening to reconnect [electricity] to the affected areas or else we will hold a major demonstration on Tuesday,” he said.

He said that the lack of electricity in the area has affected businesses, security, as well as schools and health facilities.

“The residents have not had electricity for between one week and one month. We need to know the amount of debt owed to Kenya Power and who should be incurring the same,” said Mr Aladwa.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker urged his constituents to apply for Uwezo Funds. The loans range between Sh100, 000 and Sh2 million