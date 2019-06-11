By SAMMY KIMATU

One person died while two others escaped death by a whisker after fire broke out at a lodging at a slum in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

According to the owner of the lodging, Mrs Hellen Wanza, residents were woken up by screams from a room at the building located at Mukuru-Kamongo slum in Industrial Area at around 4am.

“It is believed the man might have forgotten to put out a candle before he slept. Two people escaped unhurt,” Mrs Wanza told Nation.

CASUAL LABOURERS

Ms Catherine Wawira, another lodging owner in the slum, alleged the man always rented a room at her facility. She claimed that he might have shifted to the nearby lodging after accumulating lodging fees at her place.