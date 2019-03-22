By AGEWA MAGUT

A young man is desperately looking for his wife who left him with his two young daughters following a domestic disagreement.

As he narrated how his young wife left their home in Utawala, Nairobi a week ago, Samson Leteipa, 25, tried frantically to calm his inconsolable three-month-old daughter while his two-year-old child played at his feet.

“There have been some squabbles on my mother’s side of the family which forced us to move away from our home in Kilgoris as my relatives did not want us there. I used to work at Rongo University but because of the move, I lost my job and we have not been stable since then,” Ms Leteipa told the Nation.

PROPERTY DISPUTE

He said that a dispute over property between his mother and her siblings that started two years ago forced them to leave their home and the constant moving and the loss of income became too much for his young wife to bear.

Asha Akinyi, 21, packed her bags and left her husband with the two girls and has not looked back. She even switched off her phone to make tracing her impossible.

“I have talked to her mother and her brothers back at their rural home in Homa Bay and they all say that they have not seen her and that she must still be in Nairobi. I have no idea where else to look for her,” the sad-looking man said.

APPEAL

He is now appealing to anyone who may have has seen his wife or has information on her whereabouts to tell her that he wants her to go back home to him and their daughters as he feels that it is not right for the girls to grow up without a mother.

“I need her back. We shared responsibilities, she would take care of our children while I went out and looked for odd jobs to make money. Now that I have been left with the children, I cannot go out to work. What will they eat if I have no money to provide for them?” the overwhelmed Leteipa asked.

FINANCIAL PROBLEMS

According to Roselyn Mwaya, Ms Akinyi’s mother, the young family had many financial problems and that her daughter often called her to ask for money.

“I last spoke to her about four days ago. She asked if I had some money I could send her but I had nothing. I promised I would if I got some. I did not know that she had already left her home by then,” Ms Mwaya told Nation.