Jubilee Party candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election MacDonald Mariga has promised to build a technical and vocational education training (TVET) institute in six months if he is elected as MP.

Mariga also promised that he will ensure that every ward gets a public school in order to guarantee greater access to education by residents of Kibra.

“The Jubilee administration is already building TVETs in every constituency and I will lobby President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, Dr William Ruto, to ensure we put up the technical institute by end of next year," Mariga said.

EXAMS

He made the remarks after distributing mathematical sets and success cards to all Class Eight and Form Four candidates in the constituency sitting this year’s national exams.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams will start on October 29 while Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams will start on November 4.

Mariga said he will embrace the use technology to ensure the people of Kibra get jobs.

“We will start by putting up a Kibra skills and curriculum vitae database, which we will link with employers,” said the Jubilee candidate.

On bursaries and scholarships, Mariga promised to expand the amounts available by lobbying his international contacts to boost the constituency kitty.

Mariga, who is flying the Jubilee Party ticket will face off with ODM’s Imran Okoth.