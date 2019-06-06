By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A matatu driver accused of murdering his girlfriend by throwing her from the third floor of their city suburb residence after discovering that she was about to ditch him for her “new find” has been convicted by the High Court.

Justice Stellah Mutuku convicted Omar Waithaka for murdering Yvonne Njoki Maina on the eve of the New Year 2012 in Nairobi’s Buruburu estate.

The judge said that all the evidence presented in court by the prosecution pointed at Omar who picked Ms Maina from her parents’ home in Lang’ata, saying they “were going for a miraa chewing spree before ushering in the new year in style”.

DRINKS

Judge Mutuku said that after picking Ms Maina, Waithaka went with her to Nairobi West where they had drinks and later drove in his matatu to Buruburu.

“It is [in] Buruburu where Omar heard Njoki talking to a Mr Wambugu who was enquiring where she had gone yet they were supposed to link up,” Justice Mutuku said.

She observed that the said Wambugu heard Ms Maina scream and “that was the last to be heard from the deceased”.

The judge said that Mr Wambugu called Ms Maina’s parents and asked them to locate their daughter since he heard her scream and that he feared for her safety.

DEAD

Waithaka took Ms Maina to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The judge said medical reports showed that injuries on her body were not consistent with a fall as claimed by the accused.

She said the injuries were inflicted.

The court also observed that the relation between the accused and Ms Maina was a very violent one as at one time Waithaka pushed her out of a moving vehicle.

RESPONSIBLE FOR DEATH

“Circumstantial evidence led by the prosecution has proved that you are responsible for the death of Njoki, who was your girlfriend of many years,” Justice Mutuku said.

In his mitigation, the accused pleaded for mercy saying he was remorseful and regretted his actions.

He also told the judge that he is young and he would like to make his contribution in the development of the society.

But State Prosecutor Mercel Ikol asked the court to mete the punishment pronounced in law given the brutality which Ms Maina suffered.