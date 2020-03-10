By MARY WAMBUI

Police have identified the owner of the city matatu that killed NTV journalist Raphael Nzioki on Saturday morning as he crossed the road at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street.

Central Police Station Commander Mark Wanjala told the Nation Tuesday that after obtaining CCTV footage of the incident, police have managed to get the car’s registration number -- KAR 516X. It is registered in the name of Mr Patrick Ngugi on the National Transport and Safety Authority's website.

2KR SACCO

The matatu is said to operate under 2KR Sacco whose vehicles ply the Kikuyu-Nairobi route.

But the sacco’s officials are now claiming that it is no longer registered with them.

If the allegations are true, the bus is likely to have been operating illegally at night to avoid penalties.

Mr Wanjala said no arrests have been made in connection with the accident.

'SOLD VEHICLE'

He added that efforts to have the owner of the vehicle report to the police station voluntarily have been futile.

“He has been claiming that he had already sold the vehicle to another person and, therefore, cannot answer to any crime committed using it. However, our officers have begun trailing him to establish the truth and possibly get the driver who hit Nzioki and sped off,” said the police commander.

According to witnesses, the driver hit Mr Nzioki then sped off, leaving his lifeless body lying in the middle of the road.