By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Four people employed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were rearrested immediately after the county boss paid a Sh100,000 cash bail for each of them at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday.

The aides were seized as they emerged from the basement cells of the court building. They were arraigned Wednesday morning over with wilfully resisting arrest during Mr Sonko’s chaotic date with the anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear why they were re-arrested.

The suspects, John Abok, Joseph Mwangi, Kennedy Odhiambo and Richard Bosire, were led into a waiting vehicle which had a civilian number plate.

Earlier Wednesday, State Prosecutor Kennedy Panyako told the court that the four repulsed a move by five police officers to arrest them.

They faced a second charge of taking part in an unlawful assembly.

The third indictment was that they created disturbance at Nairobi’s Integrity Centre by shouting at police officers and using demeaning language.

They allegedly dared police officers by telling them “you fools shoot us,” the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer George Kithi, applied for their release on bond saying, “ the accused were part of a large crowd that escorted Governor Mike Sonko to record a statement at the Integrity Centre.”

“Two of these suspects Odhiambo and Bosire had been released on police cash bails of Sh100,000 and Sh40,000 respectively,” Mr Kithi told the court.

He urged the court admit them on reasonable cash bails.

Mr Panyako did not oppose the bond application.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyo ruled, “Considering bond is a constitutional right to every accused person each of the four suspects before me is admitted to a cash bail of Sh100,000.”