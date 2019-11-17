By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of their Tuesday’s date with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The EACC on Friday summoned 15 top county officials including Governor Sonko’s entire cabinet to Integrity Centre to record statements over the alleged multi-million Dandora Stadium scandal.

In the changes made last week, acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga, who was also Agriculture executive, swapped places with Lands Executive Winfred Kathangu.

SUSPENDED

Ms Kahiga will still be in charge of Finance and Economic Planning where she has been in an acting capacity since September after Charles Kerich was suspended.

Other cabinet members include: Allan Igambi (Trade), Newton Munene (ICT and E-Government), Larry Wambua (Devolution), Lucia Mulwa (Education) and Hitan Majevdia (Transport). Vesca Kangogo, who is in charge of the Environment docket will also be acting the Health docket whose executive Mohamed Dagane was suspended.

Advertisement

The changes also affected chief officers. Head of Revenue Johnson Akong’o has been appointed acting Finance chief officer. He replaces Mr Halqano Waqo who has been moved to Youth and Sports department as chief officer. Mr Jarius Musumba who is Devolution chief officer, will now hold both Trade and Education in acting capacity.

Mr Stephen Mwangi, who has been holding forte at Lands and acting in Urban Planning in place of suspended Mr Justus Gathenge, will relinquish the latter which has gone to Washington Makodingo in an acting capacity. Dr Makodingo still remains as the Economic Planning chief officer.

SERVICE DELIVERY

Governor Sonko’s Director of Communications Elkana Jacob said the changes are aimed at improving service delivery to Nairobi residents.

Other chief officers are: Engineer Frederick Karanja (Roads), Ann Mwenda (Disaster Management), Sahal Mohamed (Health), Leboo Morintat (Public Service Management), Peter Mukenya (ICT and acting in E-government) and Mr Abdirahman Mohamed (Water and Environment).

The fate of the other positions is not clear as City Hall should have 23 chief officers. Some chief officers did not have their contracts, which expired in May, renewed. In June, Governor Sonko advertised for 10 chief officers’ positions.