Police discovered that the identity card he presented was stolen when the real Mr Mokaya reported that his documents had been stolen about a week earlier.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Police will prefer more charges against a suspect arrested about two weeks ago while trying to steal a vehicle at Thika Road Mall in Nairobi County.

At a Makadara court on Monday, the man booked as Kelvin Mokaya at Kasarani Police Station denied charges of attempting to steal.

Police noted, however, that the identity card he presented had been stolen.

They discovered that this was the case when the real Mr Mokaya reported that his documents had been stolen about a week earlier.

IDENTITY CHANGE

Kasarani police boss Peter Kimani said the investigating officer returned to court and sought a production order for the accused's identity to be changed.

“Luckily the man had not managed to raise the bail terms, which he was directed to post,” Mr Kimani told the Nation by phone.

The accused tried to steal a car and was about to flee when police apprehended him. They found a bunch or keys and alarms.

Mr Mokaya, a journalist, said he lost his wallet and other documents on September 5.