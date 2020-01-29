By SAMMY KIMATU

A footbridge in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums which had been in a dilapidated state for a while has been rebuilt follow cries of help from residents.

After the Nation exposed the sorry state of the footbridge, repair work is now in progress.

Three children slipped and fell into Ngong River while 16 other pedestrians sustained injuries while walking on the bridge.

Workers burned the midnight oil on Tuesday welding new metal bars and cementing the bridge.

Landi Mawe Ward Rep Herman Kaimosi Azangu oversaw the repairs with the bridge being closed to the public for most of Wednesday morning to allow for the work to be done.

MUKURU KAYABA

The Mandazi Road-Riverbank footbridge is located in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kayaba slum in Starehe Sub-County.

It connects several Mukuru slums to River Bank estate, South B shopping Centre, Hazina shopping complex and Industrial Area.

It was initially built in 2002 by former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo.

"People were being injured when their feet got stuck in the holes on the bridge," said Mr Humphrey Mudogo.

He said among the injured was a 70-year-old man.

RESCUED

Mr Mudogo added that some children had to be rescued after they slipped and fell into Ngong River which runs bellow the bridge.

Speaking on Wednsday, The Land Mawe MCA said the bridge was designed for use by residents of his ward as well as those working in Industrial Area and South B shopping centre.

“I am committed to standing with the public in finding lasting solutions as it is better to protect than to heal,” Mr Azangu said.