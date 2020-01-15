By SAMMY KIMATU

Residents of three slums in the sprawling Mukuru in Nairobi have called on the government to renovate a footbridge that they use daily before a disaster strikes.

The residents from Mukuru Kaiyaba, Mukuru Sokoni and Mukuru Kisii slums have asked both the county and national governments to urgently repair the Mandazi Road footbridge.

The bridge was built in 2002 by former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo.

NGONG RIVER

It is now in a sorry state and on Wednesday, the residents had to carefully manoeuvre their way across walked in a manner to avoid falling into Ngong River below.

Before the bridge was built, residents had faced challenges crossing the river when it rained.

They had to wait for water to subside before crossing the river.

"You see the metal bars are worn out. Some are broken and the corrugated sheet can hurt your feet," Ms Deborah Moraa said.