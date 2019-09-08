By SAMMY KIMATU

Expectant mothers in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums and its environs have a reason to smile after Lengo Medical Clinic started offering maternity services.

The facility, which recently opened a maternity wing, delivers an average of 50 babies every month. The clinic started five years back as an outpatient facility.

The clinic, which is s situated in Land Mawe Ward, South B, Nairobi, serves residents in Mukuru slums in Embakasi, Starehe and Makadara sub counties.

Earlier, women from these regions had to travel to Mbagathi, Kenyatta National Hospital and Pumwani Maternity Hospital for deliveries.

Lengo Medical Clinic CEO Dr Kennedy Kipchumba told Nation that the facility receives patients from Mukuru-Kaiyaba, Mukuru-Hazina, Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo, MukuruTetra Pak, Mukuru-Lunga Lunga, Mukuru-Sinai, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mukuru-Kwa Reuben slums.

“This is a registered clinic with qualified staff, we are currently working on getting an ambulance,” Dr Kipchumba said.

He added that security in the slum got a boost after area MCA Herman Azangu Kaimosi installed flood lights.

“Patients were mugged at night on their way to the clinic. Currently, police have intensified patrols,” Dr Kipchumba said.

Mr Geoffrey Marusoi, a nurse at the clinic said the number of expectant mothers visiting the facility for prenatal and antenatal services has kept on increasing since the clinic became fully operational.