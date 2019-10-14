By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday to record a statement over threats to his life.

In an address to the media at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road, he said he took action to ensure his safety.

"I have come here to report threats to my life since chaos broke out at the assembly last week," he said.

Mr Guyo claimed unknown people had been sending him threatening text messages following the fracas witnessed at the assembly last Wednesday.

He added that unknown people had been trailing him since that time.

Regarding the assembly chaos, he said, "If you look at the videos recorded last week, you will clearly see that the same people who beat up Timothy Muriuki are the same people chanting 'Guyo must go'."

Advertisement

FEUD

Last Thursday, the majority leader said Governor Mike Sonko should be held liable "if anything happens to me".

"My life is in danger. I am being targeted due to my strong position against Elachi’s return,” he said.

Signs of a crack in the relationship between Governor Sonko and Mr Guyo started to show two weeks ago, when the governor ran a full-page advert castigating him and Minority Whip Peter Imwatok over statements attributed to them in a story published by a newspaper.

This was after the suspension of Finance Executive Charles Kerich and his Health counterpart Mohamed Dagane over the Precious Talent School tragedy

Later, an October 4 letter from Mr Sonko emerged - in it he called for the removal of Mr Guyo and his replacement with Maringo Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u, who was the leader of MCAs supporting Beatrice Elachi's return as Speaker.

In the letter, the governor accused Mr Guyo of undermining his administration, making it difficult for the county to implement Jubilee Party’s manifesto.