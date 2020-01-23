By COLLINS OMULO

A section of former Nairobi leaders now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to begin the process of dissolving the county to put an end to the current leadership crisis.

The leaders, under the banner Nairobi County Leaders Caucus, called for Mr Kenyatta to expedite the formation of a commission of inquiry as is provided for in the Constitution under article 192 and section 124 of the County Government Act as a way of resolving the crisis in Kenya's capital.

Led by former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and former City Hall Education Executive Janet Ouko, the leaders reckon that with Governor Mike Sonko barred from office and no deputy governor in place, City Hall is staring at a bleak future and compromised service delivery to Nairobi residents.

They decried deterioration of services caused by poor leadership citing declining internal revenue collections, constant reshuffles, suspensions and sacking of staff.

They claim service delivery is impossible since many officials are living in fear of being transferred or sacked.

“We are in a serious crisis and, as such, serious steps must be taken as well because Nairobi County yearns for true and strategic leadership now more than ever before ... We are calling for the President to quickly move in to save Nairobi by taking decisive action,” said Ms Ouko during a press conference held at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, Thursday.

Ms Ouko, a career educationist and critic of the troubled county boss, quit her plum job at the devolved unit last year.

Mr Waweru said the Head of State should intervene in order to forestall further deterioration of services at City Hall.

“We need leadership in Nairobi that can be strategic enough, inclusive and forward looking which I do not think we have at the moment,” said Mr Waweru.

They also criticised Sonko's move to name a Deputy Governor.