Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Tuesday had a date with the anti-corruption over alleged cover-up of his past brushes with the law.

The vocal and flashy county boss spent hours with detectives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi.

Mr Sonko is alleged to have failed to disclose to EACC information about his pending multiple criminal cases in court when he was seeking clearance to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

The EACC wants him to respond to the said allegations and a record statement.

The governor arrived at the Integrity Centre at around 11:30am, an hour and a half after his scheduled time.

His attempt to drive into the EACC compound was thwarted by officers manning the gate who insisted that he should instead alight and walk in.

This caused a briefed commotion at the gate and police lobbed teargas to disperse a crowd that was attempting to accompany him inside.

A few journalists were injured in the commotion.

When the chaos was contained, a visibly angry Sonko walked into the centre accompanied by a few aides.

His lawyers also walked in shortly after.

An earlier attempt by his supporters to stage protests in solidarity with him failed as police engaged them in running battles outside EACC offices and Uhuru Park.

Reports indicate some of the protestors who had illegally assembled at Uhuru Park were arrested.