The Nairobi County Assembly has rejected Governor Mike Sonko's Environment minister nominee Sanjeev Sonia Birdi, saying she was found non-conversant with key matters.

The Committee on Appointments also said she was arrogant, temperamental and hostile, and thus unfit for public office.

The report tabled by majority leader Abdi Guyo on Tuesday stated that that the former nominated legislator had no capacity to solve the perennial environment challenges the capital faces.

It said Ms Birdi failed to prove she was generally knowledgeable on the key issues in the environment sector.

ACADEMICS

Ms Birdi is a former United Republican Party (URP) nominated legislator.

The nominee was also faulted for failing to present her academic transcript and the Recognition and Equation of Qualifications from the Commission for University Education, as is required for degrees and post-graduate certificates conferred by foreign universities.

"I urge this assembly not to approve the name of the nominee for the reasons stated," said Mr Guyo.

The other three nominees - Lucia Mulwa (Education), Pauline Kahiga Waititu (Devolution and Public Service Management) and Winfred Gathagu (Finance and Economic Planning) passed their test.

THE RESHUFFLE

Governor Sonko reshuffled his Cabinet on January 11 after Education executive Janet Ouko resigned, leaving him with a team of only five.

Mr Charles Kerich has been retained in the Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing docket, a position he has been holding since the last reshuffle in July 2018.

Mr Kerich has also been acting as Health Services executive after the suspension of Ms Veska Kangogo in September 2018.

The post has now been given to Dr Stella Bosire Otieno, who until her appointment was Kiambu Hospital Medical Superintendent.