By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi County Assembly will on Wednesday hold a second special sitting in less than a month to discuss the fate of Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy governor nominee Ann Mwenda.

The special sitting, which will take place from 2.30pm, will also see the assembly deliberate on supplementary budget.

RECESS

This will be the second time this month that the MCAs will be recalled from recess for such a sitting after the first one on January 9, 2020.

The MCAs, who went on recess on December 11 last year, are expected back for normal sittings on February 11, 2020.

“Good afternoon honourable members. There shall be a special sitting tomorrow Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2.30pm in the assembly. You are all expected to attend as important issues will be discussed,” read a message by Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Majority Leader Charles Thuo confirmed that the MCAs have been recalled for the sitting on Wednesday afternoon.

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

“Yes we will have a special sitting tomorrow (Wednesday). The gazette notice is out and we are expected to deliberate on the issue of the deputy governor and the supplementary budget,” said the Dandora III MCA.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok confirmed the meeting. He, however, opposed any discussion regarding the deputy governor nominee.

The Makongeni Ward MCA said the opposition will only be party to discussion of issues relating to supplementary budget but not the deputy governor.

He warned that the issue should not be part of the special sitting’s agenda as the matter is still under contention by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

STANDING ORDER

He argued that Standing Order number 94 of the County Assembly says the assembly cannot discuss anything before the court.

“We are supposed to discuss the issue of supplementary budget only, and if they bring in any other issue, then we will not be part of that,” said Mr Imwatok.