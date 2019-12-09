By COLLINS OMULO

By MERCY WAHITO

The Nairobi County government continues to charge motorists Sh400 daily parking fees in the Central Business District (CBD), despite the High Court temporarily halting the raise last week, until a case filed by he Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) is determined.

Cofek, through lawyer Henry Kurauka, sued City Hall following its announcement raising parking fees in the city centre from Sh200 to Sh400 effective December 4, 2019. The federation argued that motorists were not given sufficient notice by City Hall as required by law.

PAYING SH200

Justice James Makau suspended the implementation of the announcement and directed that the case be heard on January 21, 2020.

Consequently, motorists were supposed to be continue paying Sh200. But a spot check by the Nation on Monday that they were being charge Sh400.

“I have just paid Sh400, and as you can see, the system has already been updated to reflect the new amount,” said a motorist on Banda street who did not want to be identified by name.

A motorist on Koinange Street said the new parking fees were high but said they have no option but since it costs more if one’s vehicle is clamped for non-payment. “I can’t understand why City Hall has continued charging the new fee despite the court telling them to stop until they determine a case opposing the hike,” Mr James Njoroge.

And just as Mr Njoroge feared, parking attendants could be seen inspecting vehicles parked on various streets ready to clamp those who had not paid.

ONLINE PAYMENT

None of the attendants was ready to speak to the Nation and referred us to the parking office while some asked us to confirm through online payment system *235#.

Meanwhile, City Hall Director of Parking Services Tom Tinega defended the county, saying the county’s legal department had not been served with the court order.

But Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro said the county’s legal department was served with the court order last Thursday, and that the county should have implemented the directive.