Some Nairobi ward representatives have criticised the decision to roll out a revenue collection system introduced on Monday, saying it was rushed.

Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Robert Mbatia said the hitches experienced would have been minimised if a pilot test had been done.

“Although we will eventually overcome the challenges, the system would have been introduced gradually by first testing several revenue streams that are not very busy to know the glitches that might be encountered,” said Mr Mbatia Tuesday.

HITCHES

Motorists continue to report hitches in paying for parking despite an assurance from City Hall that the new system will be flawless.

On Monday, Governor Mike Sonko’s Director of Communications Elkana Jacob said the glitches were due to an upgrade of the application and security features.

But in the two days the new USSD code – *235# - has been in use, motorists have been reporting hitches, especially during peak hours when the system is over-whelmed by many users.