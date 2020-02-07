By ABIUD OCHIENG

Nairobi’s Baba Dogo Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Geoffrey Majiwa, who is also the former Nairobi mayor, risks going to jail over his failure to settle more than half a million shillings debt.

Mr Anthony Kaunda Shakwila wants the MCA summoned to court to explain why he should not be committed to civil jail for failing to pay Sh893,686 which includes interest of money advanced to him but not paid back.

Mr Kaunda had advanced the politician Sh623,000 who later gave a post-dated cheque. It was however returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in Mr Majiwa’s account.

“Mr Majiwa failed to refund the Sh623,000 despite several reminders to do so,” Mr Kaunda through lawyer Samuel Aduda said in court papers.

He is demanding the Sh893,686 which includes interest, following a consent earlier in court last year where Mr Majiwa agreed he will settle the debt but has failed to date. The case will be heard on March 19, 2020.

Mr Majiwa is not new to controversies. A Sh283 million cemetery land scandal in Nairobi back in 2008 finished his career as the Mayor of the city as he was forced to resign and fight for his reputation in court.

He was, however, cleared of the graft charges by the anti-corruption court.

The scandal arose from the decision by then City Council of Nairobi (CCN) to look for alternative land for graves arguing that Lang’ata cemetery was getting full.

A meeting in 2005 by top officials had passed a resolution to buy 120 acres of land in Mavoko Township in today's Machakos County. A sale agreement was reached in November 2008 and a transfer done in January 2009.

But it later turned out its value had been exaggerated. It was worth Sh24 million but officials quoted Sh259 million, plus other transaction fees.

A parliamentary investigation later implicated then Local Government PS Sammy Kirui and 12 other senior officials. President Mwai Kibaki would later interdict them and order recovery of the lost funds.

The Parliamentary Committee chaired by former Kisumu East MP Shakil Shabir found that there had been conspiracy by lawyers, traders and council officials to swindle the public.

Mr Majiwa also suffered another blow when he lost the contest for the Ruaraka parliamentary seat in the March 4, 2013 General Elections.