Suppliers and contractors owed billions of shillings by Nairobi County will have to wait longer to be paid.

This is because the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has put brakes on the payments to determine the authenticity of some of those already made.

The EACC's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Twalib Mbarak, has asked Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia to suspend the payments until government agencies are satisfied they are genuine.

Mr Mbarak said the commission has credible information that Nairobi intends to make fraudulent payments.

“Some of the beneficiaries are suspected not to have offered any services to the county. There are also allegations of conflict of interest,” he said in a January 30 letter to Mr Muia.

He copied the letter to acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat and Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

MORINTAT SUMMONED

Two weeks ago, the agency summoned Mr Morintat to Integrity Centre to submit crucial documents to investigators after it launched investigations into the payment of the pending bills.

Mr Morintat was required to provide a list of all debts owed to suppliers and contractors, alongside company names, services rendered or goods supplied, the period of service and the amounts, as verified and confirmed by the office of the Auditor-General.

He was also to give a list of all payments made between December 1, 2019 and January 13, with the same details.

“Kindly note you are required to provide the documents and information on or before January 16, 2020…” Mr Morintat was told in a letter signed by Mr Mbarak.

CHAOS

Last week, chaos and drama rocked the Nairobi finance office after a group of MCAs and goons tried to remove the then executive, Pauline Kahiga.

At the centre of the melee was the Sh1.4 billion Treasury had released for settlement of pending bills.

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok claimed Ms Kahiga’s woes began when she refused to pay lawyers and other suppliers who had not been listed.