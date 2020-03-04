By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The Nairobi City County government is finally set to recruit 200 firefighters to boost it much-stretched department.

This comes after the Nairobi County Public Service Board announced vacancies for the positions.

Last year, a planned recruitment of the county firefighters flopped following lack of quorum at the board.

A similar plan in 2018 to recruit 1,200 new firefighters collapsed despite reports that they had even started undergoing training.

“The Nairobi County Public Service Board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions. Applications can be done online on or before March 18, 2020. Women and people living with disability are encouraged to apply,” read the advert.

120 FIREFIGHTERS

Advertisement

City Hall has only 120 trained fire fighters out of which 11 have so far retired and a further 13 will retire this year.

Interestingly, according to Kenya National Fire Brigade Association (Kenfiba), between eight and 10 fire incidents are reported to the Nairobi County Fire Brigade control room daily.

Nairobi County has only two operational fire stations – Khoja Fire Station along Tom Mboya Street which was built in 1907 and another one in Industrial Area built in 1957.

The county government, together with the World Bank, has built two more fire stations – one along Kangundo Road and another in Waithaka – which are currently awaiting official launch.

Successful applicants for the 200 positions will be required to perform specialised functions in preparing and responding to fire or emergency calls, laying and connecting hoses, holding nozzles and directing water streams, raising and climbing ladders and using extinguishers and other equipment.