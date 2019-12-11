By CHRIS WAMALWA

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, will be among prominent leaders who will address the Diaspora convention which is taking place in Nairobi between December 17, 2019 and December 19, 2019 at the Ole Sereni Hotel.

Speaking to the Nation in Nairobi, the President of Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) Shem Ochuodho said among the keynote speakers will be Mr Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator, Danish Ambassador to Kenya Mette Knudsen and Mr Jerome Otieno, Group MD Life, UAP Old Mutual, East Africa.

BIG FOUR AGENDA

Prior to the 2017 General Elections, Mr Odinga championed diaspora issues, especially voting rights for Kenyans living abroad.

Dr Ochuodho said the theme for this year’s convention is “Diaspora: The Big Four Agenda”.

On the recently launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Dr Ochuodho said despite its many flaws, it at least promises to address contentious issues contained in the dual citizenship clause in the Constitution.

