By COLLINS OMULO

City Hall has given Nairobi residents seven days to collect bodies from City Mortuary and the Mbagathi Hospital Funeral Home.

In a notice issued on Friday, the county said 89 unclaimed bodies are at City Mortuary and 19 at Mbagathi.

Out of those at City, 65 are unknown, two are of foetuses while the remaining 22 have been identified. At Mbagathi, only three bodies have not been properly identified.

“Pursuant to Public Health Act Cap 242, interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the named bodies within seven days, failure of which the county government will seek authority for disposal,” read the notice by City Hall.

PAST CASES

Last December, City Hall disposed of 97 unclaimed bodies that were at Mbagathi after being given a go-ahead by a court.

The bodies of 56 men and 41 women, which had been lying at the morgue since April 2018, were buried in a mass grave at Lang’ata Cemetery.

The county appealed to residents to come forward and identify the bodies in August 2019.

At the time, Health Executive Mohamed Dagane said 70 were booked in 2018 and 27 since the beginning of the year.

He said 12 were booked in April alone.

CONCERN

City Hall has, on several occasions, raised concerns about the large number of bodies in mortuaries.

In September last year, it reported that the number of unclaimed bodies at different facilities had hit 273.