Woman charged with killing boyfriend in fight over dirty dishes - Daily Nation
Woman charged with killing boyfriend in fight over dirty dishes

Friday May 8 2020

Susan Njeri Wachiuri at the Milimani Law Courts

Susan Njeri Wachiuri at the Milimani Law Courts on May 7, 2020, when she was charged with murdering her boyfriend Kelvin Njenga Ng'ang'a. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Susan Njeri Wachiuri, 25, is accused of stabbing Kelvin Njenga Ng'ang'a 11 times using a knife.
  • Before Milimani High Court Judge James Wakiaga, the accused denied committing the crime on April 9 at White House within Tena Estate in Nairobi.
RICHARD MUNGUTI
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
A woman was on Thursday charged with murdering her boyfriend of two years in a squabble over who would wash utensils after supper.

Susan Njeri Wachiuri, 25, is accused of stabbing Kelvin Njenga Ng'ang'a 11 times using a knife.

Njenga had visited Ms Wachiuri two days before the Easter weekend in order to celebrate with her.

Before Milimani High Court Judge James Wakiaga, the accused denied committing the crime on April 9 at White House within Tena Estate in Nairobi.

"I apply to be admitted to bond. Article 49 of the Constitution allows all suspects arraigned [for] any offence to be admitted to bond," she pleaded.

BOND HEARING

State prosecutor Wangui Gichuhi asked the court to direct the suspect to file a formal application alongside written submissions for her response.

She said the investigatng officer would file a sworn affidavit in opposition to Ms Wachiuri's prayer.

Justice Wakiaga set the hearing for May 14 through Skype, due to regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He ordered the application filed through the normal court process.

