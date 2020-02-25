alexa National govt takes over functions of Nairobi County - Daily Nation
National govt takes over functions of Nairobi County

Tuesday February 25 2020

Nairobi County

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka witness as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Devolution minister Eugene Wamalwa sign deal on February 25, 2020 at State House. PHOTO | PSCU 

PSCU
By PSCU
The National government has taken over functions of Nairobi County in a landmark deal.

Governor Mike Sonko, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and President Uhuru Kenyatta signed an agreement Tuesday handing over functions of the Nairobi County government to the national government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

The signing of the agreement at State House, Nairobi was witnessed by Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara. 

The National government will take over the following functions of the Nairobi County government:

  • County health services

  • County transport services

  • County public works, utilities and ancillary services

  • County government planning and development

More follows.

