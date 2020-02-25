By PSCU

The National government has taken over functions of Nairobi County in a landmark deal.

Governor Mike Sonko, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and President Uhuru Kenyatta signed an agreement Tuesday handing over functions of the Nairobi County government to the national government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

The signing of the agreement at State House, Nairobi was witnessed by Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

The National government will take over the following functions of the Nairobi County government:

County health services

County transport services

County public works, utilities and ancillary services

County government planning and development

