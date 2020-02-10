Nightmare traffic jams on last day of Moi viewing

By CLAIRE WASILWA

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Nairobi residents on Monday woke up to heavy traffic jams caused by the motorcade that was escorting the body of former President Daniel arap Moi to Parliament buildings for the final day of public viewing.

Most roads adjacent to Parliament were closed by traffic officers and other security agencies to pave way for the procession from Lee funeral home.

Snarl-ups were experienced on most roads leading into and out of the city, including Mombasa, Uhuru Highway, Juja Road, Enterprise Road, Lusaka Road, Jogoo Road, Ngong Road, Limuru Road and Lang’ata Road for the better part of the morning.

The gridlocks persisted to midmorning hours in the city centre as hundreds of Kenyans from all walks of life queued to view the former president as he lay in state.

Kenyans took to social media to react to the traffic snarl up in the city.

Some commuters who were in matatus opted to alight and walk to the city in order to get to work on time. @KenyaTraffic twitted “Passengers opt to walk, it’s just that I can’t do the same. Mombasa Road still at stand still two hours later.”

On Thika road, a motorist noted that 80 most of the vehicles on the highway are privately owned, suggesting that parking fees should be increased to Sh700 to discourage people from using their cars.

“Packing fees in Nairobi should be increased to Ksh700. Traffic is really messy and is caused mainly by private vehicles” @Edu_Karis tweeted.

On Langáta road, motorists were stuck at the same spot for more than one hour. @KushmirK tweeted: “Langata road is a mess. 1 hour between galleria and wildlife.”

Others suggested using a motorcycle as it would get commuters around faster than motor vehicles.

Since Saturday, the streets have been dotted by heavy military presence as an entourage escorted Moi's body from the Lee Funeral Home to Parliament Buildings.

Thousands of Kenyans, including political leaders, have been thronging parliament to view the body.

On Friday, police warned Kenyans to brace for traffic disruption as major roads would be closed in the city to facilitate movement of the body for viewing.

Other sections of roads will also be closed during the memorial service at Nyayo stadium tomorrow and on the day of his burial at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru county.

CLOSURE NOTICE

To facilitate free flow of traffic to Nyayo Stadium and Kabarak, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued a traffic disruption and road closures advisory.

In Nairobi, Aerodrome Road will be closed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00 AM, while Uhuru Highway will be closed at the same time at Likoni, Bunyala, Valley Road and University Way (State House Road) Roundabout.

Traffic along Nairobi-Malaba Highway will be disrupted between Nairobi and Eldoret on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nairobi-Eldoret Highway will be closed off to all heavy commercial trucks and trailers from Tuesday at 1200hrs to Wednesday at 1900hrs.

IG Mutyambai asked road users to strictly adhere to the Highway Code to avoid inconveniences.