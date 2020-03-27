Engineer Michael Ochieng from the State department of transport and public works will now work under NMS as secretary, transport and public works while Martin Eshiwani joins NMS as director of roads and transport.

By COLLINS OMULO

The national government has deployed more officers to Nairobi County as it its stamps its authority in running of the capital.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has directed national government ministries and county governments to release 32 officers to run the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

The officers will report to Director General Mohamed Badi, the military man tasked with cleaning up the big mess left behind by Governor Mike Sonko’s administration and previous regimes.

Notable among officers moved to City Hall are Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Fredrick Ouma Oluga who joins the new team as chief officer for health.

Dr Oluga, was also working as a doctor at Vihiga County Referral Hospital, on Friday resigned from his position at KMPDU after five years at the helm of the union.

He will now replace Mahammed Sahal who had been serving under Mr Sonko.

Dr Oluga joins 31 other officers seconded from the national government to join the Metro command that was created by President Uhuru Kenyatta to undertake key functions in the capital.

The officers have been drawn from the line ministries of the transferred functions including health services, national treasury, transport and public works, lands and physical planning, water and sanitation and that of environment and forestry, among others.

The transferred officials are required to report to Major-General Badi not later than April 3.

“Following the transfer of specified functions from the Nairobi County government to the national government, the following officers have been identified for posting or deployment from both the national government and county governments to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services under the presidency,” Mr Kinyua’s letter dated March 23 reads.

“The concerned ministries and departments and county governments are required to release the mentioned officers to report to the Director General, Nairobi Metropolitan Services immediately but not later than April 3, 2020.”

Engineer Michael Ochieng from the State department of transport and public works will now work under NMS as secretary, transport and public works while Martin Eshiwani joins NMS as director of roads and transport.

Other officers from the State department are Eng Peter Mwaniki as Chief Officer Roads taking over from Engineer Frederick Karanja, John Muya as Chief Officer Transport taking over from Engineer James Muthama, Hemorike Omolo as Chief Officer Public Works while Wilson Njuki joins NMS as senior Economist.

From the State department of Housing and Urban Development are Charles Wafula Sikuku who joins NMS as Director Roads and Transport as Secretary, Housing and Urban Development. Lillian Kieni will be the new Chief Officer for Housing, Estate Management and Slum Upgrading as well as director Roads.

Marion Rono, who is a former City Hall Housing Chief Officer, will be the new Affordable Housing programme Chief Officer as well as Director Roads; Richard Mareri is the director Urban Renewal while Architect Samuel Ndiritu Muita joins NMS as Chief Officer for Public Works.

David Bosuben from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has been deployed to NMS as engineer; Engineer Stephen Githinji joins NMS as Water engineer while Dr Josephine Kibaru Mbae from the Ministry of Health joins NMS as Health Secretary.

Dimas Ogot joins from the National Treasury as senior deputy director accountant general.

George Kihara will be senior deputy accountant general, Johnson Njuguna as assistant accountant general; same as Constance Mwikamba and Daniel Karani Gichuki while James Mageto Nymaweya joins as Principal Accountant.

From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning Jones Ntabo will join NMS as secretary for Lands and Physical Planning, Jones Nyangweso as director of Lands Administration, Juliana Mutua as director development control, Herbert Were as director Valuation and Rating and Michael Owen Nageri in the same position while Benjamin Mwangi has been deployed to NMS as Engineering and Building director.

From the Ministry of Energy, Engineer Kennedy Chege will now serve NMS as director for Energy Regulation and Development deputised by Stephen Nzioka.