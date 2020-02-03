By JOSEPH WANGUI

A Nairobi property manager accused of causing a bomb scare at Doctors Park in Parklands has been released on Sh200,000 bond.

Meera Dinesh Patel was released on Monday after denying charges of issuing a hoax and placing a leaflet containing at threat at the building.

Ms Patel denied the charges before Milimani Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku and applied for release, saying she was asthmatic.

The charge sheet states that the 40-year-old woman committed the offence on January 30 at the building on 3rd Parklands Avenue, with the intention of causing panic.

Security agents sealed off the area and conducted a search as the note stated that an explosive device had been placed inside the building.

CCTV footage obtained by the detectives placed Ms Patel at the centre of investigations.

She was arrested on Sunday morning by officers from the Bomb Disposal Unit and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

The prosecution's documents state that Ms Patel is the director of Taxtrone Consultancy Limited, which deals with book keeping and property management.

She unsuccessfully applied for the Doctors Park building manager's position, which fell vacant days before tenants found the note at the main entrance to the washrooms on that floor.

“This may be one of the reasons why she wrote an alarming note,” the police report indicates.