alexa Parklands bomb scare suspect released after denying charges - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nairobi

Parklands bomb scare suspect released after denying charges

Monday February 3 2020

Parklands bomb scare suspect Meera Dinesh Patel

Meera Dinesh Patel in a Nairobi court on February 3, 2020, when she was charged with causing fear by placing a leaflet warning of a bomb attack at Doctors Plaza in Parklands, Nairobi. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Meera Dinesh Patel was released on Monday after denying charges of issuing a hoax by placing a leaflet at the building, which caused fears about a terror attack.
  • The charge sheet states that the 40-year-old woman committed the offence on January 30 at the building on 3rd Parklands Avenue, with the intention of causing panic.
  • She unsuccessfully applied for the Doctors Park building manager's position, which fell vacant days before tenants found the note at the main entrance to the washrooms on that floor.
Advertisement
JOSEPH WANGUI
By JOSEPH WANGUI
More by this Author

A Nairobi property manager accused of causing a bomb scare at Doctors Park in Parklands has been released on Sh200,000 bond.

Meera Dinesh Patel was released on Monday after denying charges of issuing a hoax and placing a leaflet containing at threat at the building.

Ms Patel denied the charges before Milimani Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku and applied for release, saying she was asthmatic.

CHARGE SHEET

The charge sheet states that the 40-year-old woman committed the offence on January 30 at the building on 3rd Parklands Avenue, with the intention of causing panic.

Security agents sealed off the area and conducted a search as the note stated that an explosive device had been placed inside the building.

Related Stories

Advertisement

CCTV footage obtained by the detectives placed Ms Patel at the centre of investigations.

She was arrested on Sunday morning by officers from the Bomb Disposal Unit and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

VACANCY

The prosecution's documents state that Ms Patel is the director of Taxtrone Consultancy Limited, which deals with book keeping and property management.

She unsuccessfully applied for the Doctors Park building manager's position, which fell vacant days before tenants found the note at the main entrance to the washrooms on that floor.

“This may be one of the reasons why she wrote an alarming note,” the police report indicates.

The case will be mentioned on February 10, 2020.

Advertisement
     