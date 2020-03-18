By COLLINS OMULO

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has introduced new bank accounts to be used for revenue collection in Nairobi.

This is likely to revert payment of services at City Hall to the manual system.

The taxman, who on Monday took over revenue collection in Nairobi, said business owners, motorists and residents will now be required to pay revenue to the county through banks.

The public notice said the services will be paid through Cooperative Bank Account number 01141709410000 (City Hall) and National Bank Account number 01071225251100 (Times Tower) under the name Nairobi County Revenue Collection.

TAKEOVER

The takeover by KRA follows the signing of a deed of transfer agreement between the county and the national government last month, which took effect on Tuesday, March 16, 2020.

The authority was earlier this month gazetted to take over revenue collection at the county in line with a February 25 Gazette notice.

KRA will now oversee all streams of revenue and administer the taxes through the normal process of assessment, payment, accounting, remission and enforcement through both compliance and debt recovery.

National Bank has been collecting parking revenue on behalf of City Hall after JamboPay’s contract ended in June 2019.

WARNING

On Tuesday, KRA sent a warning to any staff from City Hall found collecting revenue on behalf of the county starting Monday next week that they risk prosecution.

The authority said that it will henceforth be in charge of revenue collection in Nairobi as well as deployment of revenue staff who were asked to report to Times Tower Tuesday for redeployment.