A Nairobi resident has expressed interest in the deputy governor position through a local daily in what could be one of the most expensive job applications.

Philip Sogoti Chepsat, describes himself as a voter and resident of Nairobi who is requesting Governor Mike Sonko to appoint him as his deputy.

“Hon Sonko, I have reached out to you openly because I am not sure if my earlier communication did reach you. I also know that you cherish openness and transparency,” said Mr Chepsat in the advertisement.

He adds that he is a university graduate with over 15 years of experience in public service.

“I am driven by a strong conviction that I could make significance contribution to your efforts to improve Nairobi City.”

In his plea to Mr Sonko, he says that he looks forward for his kind consideration to make him part of the leadership in Nairobi County.

“I vow to meet, if not exceed, your expectations and the expectations of the residents of Nairobi,” he concludes in his job application.

The ad on the Daily Nation goes for not less that Sh115,000 before tax.

NO DEPUTY

Governor Sonko has been without a deputy since Polycarp Igathe quit in January 13, 2018.

Mr Igathe resigned four months after being sworn into office.

Earlier this year, the governor said he had shortlisted four female candidates for the position.

They included former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, gender activist and insurance executive Agnes Kagure as well as lawyers Karen Nyamu and Jane Weru.

Karen Nyamu sought to vie for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat but lost to Rachel Shebesh during the Jubilee nomination exercise in 2017 elections.