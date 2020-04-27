By JOSEPH NDUNDA

Two 14-year-old boys are among 18 people allegedly found naked at what police suspect was a sex party in Jamhuri Estate along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

According to a police report, the 18 were arrested at Harlequin Court apartment complex for illegal gathering.

Officers from Kilimani Police Station raided the house yesterday after a resident raised alarm and informed them of the party.

Officers at the scene are said to have found the suspects, who range between 14 and 30 years in age, partying naked with a camera.

The eighteen were arrested for illegal gathering.

Six of them are teenagers aged 18 and 19.

Police recovered a camera at the house, an indication that the suspects may have been filming their orgy.

Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo said investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes committed at the party, other than the illegal gathering and violation of Covid-19 prevention regulations.