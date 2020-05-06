Police detain suspect linked to radio journalist's murder

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

One of the seven suspects accused of killing radio presenter Mohammed Hassan Marjan in Kibra four days ago has been produced before a Milimani Court.

Luqman Mohammed Ibrahim, in the company of six others while armed with crude weapons, allegedly attacked Mr Marjan, 62, at Olympic area killing him on the spot.

"The suspect before court is believed to be one of the seven men who attacked the deceased who was walking hone from work on May 4, 2020," investigating officer Pascal Mwachiro told Principal Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe yesterday while arguing for his detention.

Mr Mwachiro said investigations will lead to the arrest of other suspects.

He also told the magistrate that the suspect will be taken for mental assessment, finger print profiling and photographing.

While allowing the police request, Ms Nzibe directed that Mr Ibrahim be detained at Kilimani Police Station until May 22, 2020.

"You will be detained for 14 days to assist police in completing investigations over the heinous killing of the Pamoja FM radio station presenter Marjan," said Ms Nzibe.

ACCOSTED

His arrest follows retrieval of CCTV footage from the control centre at Jogoo House.

The footage showed the journalist being accosted by the gang that stabbed him to death.

Mr Marjan was killed near his home after hosting a night show.