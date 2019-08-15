By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

Police on Thursday freed suspects who were unable to stand trial at the Kibera Law Courts as they turned up while drunk.

Nairobi area police boss Phillip Ndolo told the Nation that the suspects were released on "humanitarian grounds".

Mr Ndolo said they were arrested in the morning during a multi-agency operation against illicit brews.

In the swoop, 135 persons found brewing and consuming the brew were arrested.

“Some appeared in before court while still intoxicated,” said Mr Ndolo.

Images of the drunk suspects lying on the ground next to two prison buses trended on social media for the better part of the day.

Prison authorities distanced themselves from the incident saying the suspects had not been taken to their facilities.

Dixon Mwakazi, who spoke on behalf of the prisons service, said, "The suspects were from Lang’ata Police Station, not prison.