By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A police officer on Tuesday shot and killed a boda boda rider after a scuffle at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

The victim, Daniel Mburu Wangari, had rushed his neighbour’s toddler to the hospital and later engaged in a dispute with the security guards manning the facility’s gate.

Witnesses said the guards were demanding Sh50 from the rider because he was allowed to park his motorbike inside the hospital’s premises.

When the victim declined to part with the money, the guards called Administration Police officers and claimed the boda boda rider was unruly.

“The guards called police and claimed there was an unruly intruder in the hospital after he insisted on taking away his motorbike without paying the Sh50,” a witness told the Nation.

The witness said one of the police officers drew his gun and shot the rider in the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital’s casualty area where he died.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) spokesman Dennis Oketch said his agency has dispatched a rapid response team to the scene to begin investigations.

Following the shooting and untimely death of the boda boda rider, angry youths engaged police in running battles as they staged protests outside the hospital.