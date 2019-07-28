Police probe murder of GSU officer at Wilson Airport

By MARY WAMBUI

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a General Service Unit (GSU) officer was shot and killed at Wilson Airport on Saturday night.

Two AK 47 rifles each with 30 rounds of ammunition were also stolen during the 10 pm incident.

According to police reports, unknown gun men in military uniform approached two GSU officers manning the airport from a watchtower and requested for assistance in fixing a car that had stalled on the Southern Bypass.

One of the GSU officers, Stephen Mukangi told the officers at Lang’ata Police Station that the assailants had claimed they were be officers from GSU headquarters.

The officers climbed down from the watchtower and walked towards the stalled car. The officers were joined by two men in military uniform who turned against them before shooting dead one officer.

Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Mr Gregory Mutiso declined to comment on the incident.