An Administration Police officer has denied shooting and killing a boda boda rider at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi following a scuffle with security guards.

Constable Zadock Ochuka denied killing Daniel Mburu, who had rushed his neighbour’s child to the hospital on February 18.

Before High Court Judge Stella Mutuku at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, the officer sought to be released on bond but the judge declined to hear the application.

Justice Mutuku ordered him remanded at the Industrial Area Prison pending hearing of the application by trial judge James Wakiaga.

POLICE BOND

The officer told the court that he was out on a police bond of Sh1 million, granted by the Makadara chief magistrate.

But Justice Mutuku ruled that the bond did not apply to the murder case since what was before the magistrate was a miscellaneous application.

The prosecution said it would call 22 witnesses in the case whose hearing was set for September 22, 23 and 24.

WHAT HAPPENED

The victim was shot and killed at the hospital’s security sentry box after a tiff with security officers manning the gate.

Witnesses said the guards demanded Sh50 from the rider because he was allowed to park his motorcycle inside the hospital’s premises.