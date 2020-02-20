alexa Policeman in Mama Lucy hospital shooting detained - Daily Nation
Policeman in Mama Lucy hospital shooting detained

Thursday February 20 2020

Zadock Achuka

Zadock Achuka Ayego, an Administration Police constable, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in Kayole, Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

JOSEPH NDUNDA
By JOSEPH NDUNDA
A policeman accused of shooting and killing a bodaboda rider at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital will remain in custody until February 28.

The suspect, Zadock Achuka Ayego, an Administration Police constable, was arraigned in Makadara on Thursday.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation asked the court for more time to record statements from witnesses and get a post-mortem report of the victim.

More follows.

