By JOSEPH NDUNDA

A policeman accused of shooting and killing a bodaboda rider at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital will remain in custody until February 28.

The suspect, Zadock Achuka Ayego, an Administration Police constable, was arraigned in Makadara on Thursday.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation asked the court for more time to record statements from witnesses and get a post-mortem report of the victim.