By ELVIS ONDIEKI

More by this Author

The high-stakes contest in the Kibra by-election has seen top politicians camp at the constituency, projecting it as a race where nothing has been left to chance.

Starting Wednesday night, politicians allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were visiting various areas of the constituency that for over two decades was represented by party leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga caused a stir with his appearance at the Old Kibra Primary School voting station at around 11am on Thursday accompanied by his wife Ida.

Hours earlier, he had landed in Nairobi from a trip to Nigeria.

Some of the ODM politicians visiting various areas in the constituency on Thursday included Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino, Rarieda's Otiende Amollo, Junet Mohamed of Suna East, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), and Karachuonyo legislator Odipo Kuome.

ODM’s secretary-general Edwin Sifuna accompanied the party’s candidate Bernard Okoth alias Imran to the voting station to cast his vote.

Advertisement

Jubilee Party, whose candidate McDonald Mariga is among the 24 aspirants in the race, also had a number of politicians in various areas of the constituency.

Among those seen on the ground are MPs Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East). Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was also spotted in various places within the constituency.

Others are Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Amani National Congress, which is fronting Eliud Owalo in the poll, has its presence felt through party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi.

A number of the politicians addressed the Press in various areas of Kibra on various issues among them allegations of electoral malpractices and a call to voters to turn up in their numbers.