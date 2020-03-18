Uhuru unveils team to 'fix' Nairobi

By COLLINS OMULO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has created a new office to that will be in charge of Nairobi functions transferred to the national government.

President Kenyatta said the office will operate on behalf of the national government and its primary responsibility will be to ensure that it delivers services to Nairobi residents.

The new office, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), will be headed by Major General Mohammed Abdallah Badi, the President announced Wednesday.

Badi will be deputised by Physical Planning Principal Secretary Enosh Onyango Momanyi.