alexa Pay us our billions, Prisons suppliers demand in demo - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina arrested...
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Nairobi

Pay us our billions, Prisons suppliers demand in demo

Tuesday February 25 2020

Teargas lobbed outside GPO as police disperse suppliers who had come to wage a protest

Teargas lobbed outside GPO as police disperse suppliers who had come to wage a protest on February 25, 2020. PHOTO | ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The government has withheld billions of shillings owed to more than 2,500 suppliers since 2018.
  • The Correctional Services Department had at some point vowed not to pay the pending bills.
Advertisement
ELVIS ONDIEKI
By ELVIS ONDIEKI
More by this Author

Traders who supplied goods and services to the Kenya Prisons Service held a demo in the Nairobi city centre over Sh6.2 billion non-payment that later became a scandal.

The government has withheld billions of shillings owed to thousands of suppliers since 2018.

The Correctional Services Department had at some point vowed not to pay the pending bills.

At the centre of the dispute is an audit report that pointed to suspected collusion between rogue suppliers and employees at the Department of Correctional Facilities and Kenya Prisons.

The audit showed that some corrupt staff had paid suppliers who did not have credit letters, inspection or acceptance certificates.

More follows..

Also Read

Advertisement

Advertisement
     