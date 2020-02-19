Probe into Good Samaritan’s shooting starts

Mr Ndolo said the file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further instructions.

The inquest is being undertaken by Kayole DCI offices.

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an inquest into the killing of a bodaboda rider at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo Wednesday said the administration police service officer suspected to have shot dead 27-year-old Daniel Mburu Wangari at the hospital’s security sentry box has been interdicted.

The officer is attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit at Embakasi deputy county commissioner’s offices next to the hospital where Mburu was killed moments after he took a two-year-old boy rescued while drowning in a river in Korongocho slums.

Mr Ndolo said the officer was immediately disarmed, interdicted and his firearm taken for ballistic examinations.

“In such incidents, the process starts with disarming the officer, interdicting them and taking their firearms for ballistics examinations then opening an inquest file to find out what happened and that has already been done.

"Witnesses are now recording statements to tell us what happened,” Mr Ndolo said.

Mr Mburu’s mother was summoned to record statement at the Soweto police station where she spent the better part of the day. Two riders who were in the company of the victim when he was killed had been arrested but were released yesterday and told to return to the station on Friday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is also conducting a separate probe as its officers visited the scene of the shooting. Spokesman Dennis Oketch yesterday said the teams were out on field investigations.

The International Justice Mission is also following up on the case to ensure the errant policeman faces the law.