By COLLINS OMULO

City Hall is yet to confirm new Security and Compliance Chief Officer Patrick Mwakio, more than two weeks after he was seconded by the National Police Service (NPS).

In what appears to be a cold war between Governor Mike Sonko and Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai, Mr Mwakio revealed the mistreatment he has endured at City Hall, saying the county government has been taking him in circles.

He said he is yet to be formally handed over his office and instruments of power, receive a letter of acceptance by the county government or get introduced to officers under his command despite having been posted to the county on February 6.

“I have not been formally received despite presenting my letter of secondment from the national government to acting County Secretary. I was told that my letter of acceptance has to come from the County Public Service Board, and I am still waiting for it,” said Mr Mwakio.

“I was also told that a vehicle will be assigned to me. I am still waiting for it. The last time I inquired, I was told it had no fuel,” he added.

Mr Mwakio further said he is unable to perform any duties without the letter of acceptance. The letter is usually given to new chief officers by the board as a means of confirmation.

“This does not happen in a civilised organisation. It shows that one is not wanted. I expected to be inducted into the system and given the letter to start my work, but I am still hanging in the balance, not knowing where to go or what to do,” he said.

The revelations emerged last week after the county assembly’s Legal and Justice Committee raised concerns over the delay in confirming the head of security.

Mr Tito Kilonzi, the former holder of the position, who is a close ally of the governor, was recalled on January 27 by the NPS for redeployment in unclear circumstances.

But an insider claimed that Mr Kilonzi’s alleged role in the locking out of sacked Finance CEC Pauline Kahiga by inspectorate officers contributed to his recall.

City Hall Director of Inspectorate Joseph Kipsang confirmed that they are yet to introduce Mr Mwakio to the inspectorate team and sub-county commanders, saying they will do so the moment he assumes his office.

“The County Secretary has been missing from office and we have tried several times to get him to introduce Mr Mwakio in vain,” said Mr Kipsang.

However, MCAs dismissed Mr Kipsang’s explanation, accusing the county government of deliberately sabotaging the new chief officer.