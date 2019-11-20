By COLLINS OMULO

ODM leader Raila Odinga has endorsed changes to the party's leadership at the Nairobi assembly, with Karen MCA David Mberia installed as minority leader.

This comes after the party's ward representatives last week voted out Elias Otieno, accusing him of undermining the party and failing to offer leadership at the assembly.

Mr Odinga called on Mr Mberia to ensure equal representation of party and coalition members in House committees to prevent unease among members of county assembly.

ROLE MODELS

The former premier also urged the county legislators to conduct themselves with dignity and decorum and avoid violence when resolving issues.

“You are honourable members so you must exercise a high level of discipline and conduct yourselves with decorum," he said during a consultative meeting with the party's ward representatives at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday.

"You must be role models to those aspiring to become leaders."

The opposition leader further called on the MCAs to keep the Executive in check in line with the role of county assemblies.

“We fought hard for devolution so we should not make it fail by frequently wrangling. You must defend it at all costs” Mr Odinga said.

LOYALTY

Mr Otieno, the Kileleshwa MCA, promised to support his successor for the party's sake.

“I am going to work with and support Mberia in his new mandate. I am for the unity of the party's MCAs. My wish is to see us discharge our duties diligently as members of one family,” he said.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna challenged the MCAs to work together in order to deliver the best services to the people.

“You are a strong team. This was evident during the by-election in Kibra. I want the new minority leader to be open and transparent to avoid causing dissatisfaction among members,” he said.

ODM's Nairobi branch chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa reiterated the need for loyalty among ODM members, noting this is the key to any party's growth.