Riruta deputy OCS killed in 3am shootout
Thursday September 5 2019
Riruta Deputy OCS Benson Indeche succumbed to gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.
Mr Indeche was shot after a disagreement with colleagues who were on patrol in Kawangware, Nairobi, at around 3am.
The officer, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, had differed with some boda boda riders at Coast area bus stop in Kawangware. He had threatened to shoot at the riders.
PATROL
The riders alerted the officers on patrol who responded immediately and ordered Mr Indeche to surrender before he started shooting at them.
He injured an officer on his left arm before the officers overpowered him.
“A ceska pistol which had fired seven rounds was recovered from Mr Indeche,” the report stated.
Mr Indeche and the injured officer were rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. His body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary.
INVESTIGATIONS
Nairobi region police boss Philip Ndolo said investigations are ongoing to establish the motive and circumstances that led to the death of the officer.
He added that the injured officer is in critical condition.
“I cannot talk much about the incident, the circumstances are very interesting. Investigations are ongoing to establish what really transpired,” Mr Ndolo told Nation on phone.