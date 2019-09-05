By MARY WAMBUI

Riruta Deputy OCS Benson Indeche succumbed to gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

Mr Indeche was shot after a disagreement with colleagues who were on patrol in Kawangware, Nairobi, at around 3am.

The officer, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, had differed with some boda boda riders at Coast area bus stop in Kawangware. He had threatened to shoot at the riders.

The riders alerted the officers on patrol who responded immediately and ordered Mr Indeche to surrender before he started shooting at them.

He injured an officer on his left arm before the officers overpowered him.

“A ceska pistol which had fired seven rounds was recovered from Mr Indeche,” the report stated.

Mr Indeche and the injured officer were rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital where he died while receiving treatment. His body was moved to Chiromo Mortuary.

