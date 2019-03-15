He accused the thugs, suspected to be members of the outlawed Mungiki sect, of demanding Sh10,000 from the small-scale businesspeople as market fees.

A day before he was gunned by unknown assailants, Mr Ragira had taken on police and goons whom he accused of "terrorising" traders and students at the market.

By HARRY MISIKO

By NYABOGA KIAGE

Former University of Nairobi student leader Samuel Ragira, who was fatally attacked on Thursday night, died fighting for the welfare of students and traders at Klabu 36 market.

SH10,000

But what disappointed the politician, who unsuccessfully ran for the Kilimani Ward representative seat in 2017, was the fact that the defenceless businesspeople were being harassed under the watch of police.

Here is what Mr Ragira posted on his Facebook account, OCS Ragira, on March 13, 2019:

“It is unfortunate that Mungiki are terrorising Klabu 36 traders with pangas and guns taking advantage of the situation. They are demanding 10K from every trader to build a kibanda.

“This issue is disturbing as the police are watching it happen. Students are being harassed and others losing their phones. We want to know why the police can side with people terrorising innocent Kenyans.

“Why should a mama mboga pay 10K to unknown people to do business? Are we managed by terrorists in the name of police? I reported this matter to Jogoo House control room and police were sent but they instead resorted to ignore the situation.

“We now appeal to the County government and National government to tell us who are these criminals. We cannot allow. Personally I was threatened by a panga. So where are we heading as a nation?

Sad!”

And in a new twist to the suspected murder, police officers who took Mr Ragira’s body to City Mortuary recorded that he was fatally attacked by “a mob”.

MORTUARY

The Kenya Police Service is, once again, on the spot after its officers were linked to the murder.

Mr Ragira is reported to have met his death when he confronted the said goons who had been terrorising traders.

He had been opposing the goons’ activities at the market located opposite Nairobi Primary School for three days.

The Nation has established that Mr Ragira’s body was ferried to the mortuary by a Kileleshwa Police Station official car.

The body arrived at the morgue at 7.25pm.

The police officers recorded the cause of death as “mob injustice.”

“He was brought here while still bleeding profusely. Blood was still oozing from his back,” a source at the mortuary told the Nation.

An amateur video that has since gone viral on social media shows Mr Ragira’s body lying inside the morgue, with unknown people counting the number of bullet holes in his body.

More follows.