By COLLINS OMULO

Trading has resumed at City Market in Nairobi following a daylong disruption of operations at the busy marketplace on Monday.

This was occasioned by a standoff between stall owners and hawkers leading to the former closing their shops in protest.

A spot check by the Nation on Tuesday morning observed that trading had resumed with all of the shops reopened and customers streaming in to buy among others fish, beef, chicken and pork.

Kamundia Mathenge, owner of Kamundia Butchery, said that they have decided to resume operations as they chart the way forward.

Traders at the City Market in Nairobi on July 9, 2019. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

He said they were yet to reach an agreement with the hawkers but opted to reopen their shops anyway.

“We have decided to open but we are still consulting as a group on what to do next. Our fears are that the issue has been politicised and could lead to anarchy as a result of misrepresentation of facts,” said Mr Mathenge.

NO ISSUES

On the other hand are traders without stalls under the Kenyanam Lake Fish Dealers Association who claim they have no issues with their counterparts.

“As you can see they have opened and we are also going on with our business. There is no bad blood between us,” said Titus Odhiambo, a former leader of the association.

Trading resumed at the City Market in Nairobi on July 9, 2019 after standoff between shop traders and hawkers eased. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA

On Monday, business at the popular meat market came to a standstill following a dispute between the two groups with shop owners protesting the return of the hawkers to the market.

The feud continued for the better part of the day with each side claiming space in the market.