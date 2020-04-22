By SAM KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's nominee for deputy governor suffered yet another blow on Wednesday, when a judge declined to reverse a decision stopping her vetting by the county assembly.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi dismissed nominee Ann Kananu Mwenda's application, saying she did not see a basis for reviewing the orders she issued on February 17.

In February, the judge stopped the assembly from vetting Ms Mwenda pending hearing and determination of an application by one Peter Odhiambo Agoro.

But she went back to the court, arguing the decision was made during a mention date.

Ms Mwenda also argued that there were timelines within which to vet and appoint her to the position.

But Justice Ngugi said there was nothing wrong with issuing the interim order on a mention date.

