Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants orders obtained by a company in a dispute over a parcel of land in Buruburu set aside.

Glad Tidings Crusade Ministry and other parties have claimed ownership of the property valued at Sh100 million.

On Saturday, however, Landmark International Properties tried evicting people, also saying it was the owner.

A group of people descended on the church and started demolishing property but the county intervened.

JURISDICTION

On Tuesday, through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, Mr Sonko filed an urgent application against Landmark, accusing it of demolishing properties belonging to Glad Tidings and the other parties.

Mr Kinyanjui returned to the magistrate's court that granted orders in favour of Landmark and asked it to overturn the ruling.

The lawyer said the court lacked jurisdiction especially since another case was filed at the Environment and Land court.

'ILLEGALITIES'

Mr Kinyanjui further said there was no consent or rates clearance certificate from the county and that the purported transfer of the property to Landmark was illegal.

He added that land records from the county show the property is registered under Glad Tidings Crusade Ministry.

"Landmark sought to unjustly enrich itself by creating an avenue to register a false and alleged consent through illegal proceedings, yet there is no valid, proper or lawful consent or sale agreement,” he said.