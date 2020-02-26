Court dismisses Sonko bid to stop Sh357m corruption case
Wednesday February 26 2020
The Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's application to stop his prosecution in a Sh357 million corruption case.
Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled on Wednesday that the governor will answer to charges levelled against him.
Sonko had argued that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) illegally obtained evidence against him from banks.
His lawyer Cecil Miller said he will appeal against the ruling.
