Court dismisses Sonko bid to stop Sh357m corruption case

Wednesday February 26 2020

Governor Mike Sonko at Milimani

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on December 9, 2019, where he was charged with 19 graft-related offences over loss of Sh357 million of county money. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

JOSEPH WANGUI
The Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's application to stop his prosecution in a Sh357 million corruption case.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled on Wednesday that the governor will answer to charges levelled against him.

Sonko had argued that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) illegally obtained evidence against him from banks.

His lawyer Cecil Miller said he will appeal against the ruling.

More to follow

