The Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's application to stop his prosecution in a Sh357 million corruption case.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled on Wednesday that the governor will answer to charges levelled against him.

Sonko had argued that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) illegally obtained evidence against him from banks.

His lawyer Cecil Miller said he will appeal against the ruling.